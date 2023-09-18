ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Disney World temporarily closed some of its attractions Monday after a black bear was spotted in a tree near the Magic Kingdom.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called in to help capture the animal.

Several rides were shut down but have since reopened.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the FWC told ABC News. “During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food.”

Around 1 p.m. ET, the FWC said it was working on capturing and relocating the bear.