FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) – TMZ is reporting actress Betty White had died.

The entertainment sites reports White passed away in her home Friday morning per law enforcement officials.

White was 99 years old, just weeks away from turning 100 on January 17th.

She was possibly most known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls”, but has over 100 acting credits to her name.