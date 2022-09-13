(WTVO) — Many people in Illinois will be betting on games now that the football season is back, and the Better Business Bureau is once again warning fans to be aware of too good to be true sites.

The BBB said the scam works as a website that looks trustworthy and even has an enticing introductory bonus that will make people want to bet there. However, users can not withdraw a cent when they try to cash out their winnings. Scammers will make up excuses and even try to get the users to deposit more money.

The BBB suggested that betters only use established, approved services.