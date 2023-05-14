WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Biden administration has announced new regulations on power plants.

The Enviornmental Protection Agency (EPA) will limit carbon emissions from existing coal and gas plants, which will force them to cut their greenhouse gas output by as much as 90% or face closure.

The new rule impacts plants that generate about a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gases.

It follows an EPA proposal to make about two-thirds of passenger vehicles electric or zero carbon by 2032.

“It takes into account all of the energy requirements and needs of this country in a way that doesn’t compromise reliability, but the impacts to cost are also extremely negligible,” said EPA administrator Michael Regan.

Some lawmakers claimed that the U.S. can simply not afford it, saying the rule could impact the reliability of America’s electrical grid and lead to higher energy costs.