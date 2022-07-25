WASHINGTON )WTVO) — Vaccines that target omicron subvariants have taken priority over getting a second booster shot to people younger than 50-years-old.

The Biden administration shifted the focus as it tries to accelerate a fall vaccination campaign with the updated vaccines. Officials hope that Moderna and Pfizer can make them available as early as mid-September, according to The Washington Post.

It is unlikely that the administration would authorize a second dose of current boosters to people under 50 if they meet that deadline. A final decision is expected within the coming days.