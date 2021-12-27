Biden announces new steps to expand COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden spoke to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and others on Monday, and he vowed to do more to expand COVID-19 testing.

Biden acknowledged the testing shortfalls seen around the country over the Christmas weekend. Stores ran out of at-home rapid tests, and people stood in long lines for hours waiting for their test.

The president had laid out his strategy for combatting the new surge just last week. which included more testing and vaccinations. On Monday, he conceded that it was not enough, and announced new steps.

“We’re now able to purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests to be sent to the American people for free,” Biden said. “We’re going to continue to use the Defense Protection Act to produce as many tests as possible.”

Biden also said that, beginning in two weeks, private insurance will reimburse Americans for the cost of at-home tests.