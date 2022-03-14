WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Rockford developer Sunil Puri has been appointed to President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee on the Arts.

The committee members are considered “Ambassadors for the Arts,” serving as representatives for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing arts, the National Cultural Center.

Puri is one of 14 appointees.

Puri, the CEO of First Midwest Group, immigrated to the U.S. from India in 1979. He has previously served as a commissioner for President Barak Obama on the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The Puri family also founded the Puri School of Business at Rockford University in 2014.