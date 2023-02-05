WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second “State of the Union” address on Tuesday, and he is expected to paint a positive picture of the economy during the speech.

Biden will likely discuss job growth over the past two years, especially in the manufacturing sector. A recent job report showed that the U.S. unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 1969.

Republicans are expected to blame the president for high inflation and a potential recession in their response.

The “State of the Union” starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.