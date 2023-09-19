WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Congress will hold its first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on September 28, according to NBC News.

The hearing, held by the House Oversight Committee, “will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” said a committee spokesperson in a statement.

An impeachment inquiry into the President was announced last week by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who claimed Biden had lied about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” said McCarthy on September 12.

President Biden’s sons, Hunter and James, are expected to be a major focus of the inquiry, according to CNBC. The committee plans to subpoena both brothers’ personal and business bank records.

The inquiry has recieved a mixed response from Republicans. Colorado representative Ken Buck wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post arguing against the move, saying those “who are itching for an impeachment are relying on an imagined history.”

The White House has denied allegations of misconduct, calling the Republicans’ evidence “demonstrably false claims.”