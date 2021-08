FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, then Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a news conference in Chicago. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as ambassador to Japan, according to a person familiar with the president’s decision. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel has been nominated by President Biden to be the next Ambassador to Japan.

In May, it was reported by the Associated Press than Biden was expected to nominate Emanuel for the role.

Emanuel served as an informal adviser to President Biden’s campaign and was former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

In May, criticism surfaced after the report due to Emanuel’s handling of the Laquan McDonald video.

The nomination must be approved by the Senate.