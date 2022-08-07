WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden said that he is feeling good and is out and about once again.

It came after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day. His first order of business was to hop on Marine One and fly to Delaware to reunite with First Lady Jill Biden, where she was staying while he isolated.

It was the first time in just over two weeks Biden has left the White House, being forced to stay in extended isolation after suffering a rare rebound case of the virus. The Bidens will visit flood victims in Kentucky on Monday.