LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVO) — Comedian Bill Cosby has once again had a sexual assault suit filed against him.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for Nevada on Wednesday by nine women, according to NBC News. It came just weeks a law passed in the state that eliminated the statute of limitations for civil cases.

The suit accuses Cosby of using “enormous power, fame and prestige” to sexually assault the women.

This is not the first time that Cosby has been accused of sexual abuses. More than 60 women have said that he groped or raped them, with some instances dating back decades. Those are being revived since states are changing statutes on sexual misconduct cases.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts … against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom,” Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

While Cosby has never been convicted, he was found civilly liable of having molested a women at Los Angeles’ Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16-years-old.

The comedian has denied all allegations of sexual abuse, with Wyatt saying that the women suing Cosby are motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.”