Bill would ban LGBTQ curriculum in Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — A bill moving through the Tennessee legislature would prohibit schools from using textbooks that include LGBTQ+ content.

House Bill 0800, which was introduced by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Dist. 75), says that public schools should focus on teaching subjects like reading, science and math.

It also says that LGBTQ content is inappropriate for classrooms because it will offend those with Christian values, and should be treated with the same restrictions as religious teaching in schools.

“LEAs (local education agencies) and public charter schools shall not locally adopt or use in the public schools of this state, textbooks and instructional materials or supplemental instructional materials that promote, normalize, support, or address lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, or transgender issues or lifestyle,” the bill says.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1st.