(WTVO) — Sam Bankman-Fried, the former billionaire CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX who was found guilty on November 2 of wire fraud and conspiracy spoke about his potential life sentence in a newly-released interview with journalist Tiffany Fong.

“If my life ended now I would almost certainly have done net harm to the world,” said Bankman-Fried in the newly-released audio published to X. “And it’s hard to spin that.”

Bankman-Fried, 31, founded the cryptocurrency exchange in 2019. Over the course of the next 3 years, Bankman-Fried used FTX customer funds to lend billions of dollars to his cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda research, without customer knowledge or consent.

FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022, being unable to pay back customers who attempted to withdraw their assets. Bankman-Fried was charged on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy a month later.

“It doesn’t weigh on me that people think I’ve done net harm,” continued Bankman-Fried when asked about how his crimes are affecting him. “The fact that I have done that harm weighs enormously on me.”

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024. He is expected to appeal, according to Reuters.

He faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison.