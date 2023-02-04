WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Congressional Black Caucus is celebrating Black History Month by proposing some new legislation.

The caucus introduced three bills aimed at preserving Black history and culture. They follow the recent controversy in Florida, where the DeSantis administration blocked an advanced placement African American studies course.

The college board recently stripped down the proposed syllabus, removing any Black writers and topics, including Jim Crow laws.

The proposed bill would require schools to include Black history in order to be considered for some grants administered by the Department of Education.