CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — A couple in Northern California came home from a trip to find a flock of unwanted guests in their home, as black swallows had turned their entire house into an aviary.

Neighbors called the couple to warn them about the bird invasion, but the couple only thought about 30 birds were inside. Wildlife officials said that there were actually hundreds nesting for more than 14 hours. They believe it is possible the birds may have gotten in through the chimney.

The birds caused roughly $20,000 in damage, and the couple said that their State Farm insurance will not cover it. There is apparently an “exclusion” on their policy in regards to birds.

They have hired a lawyer.