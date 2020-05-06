Black Illinois lawmaker stopped by police after leaving store wearing a mask

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Illinois lawmaker says he was stopped by a police officer after leaving a store wearing a mask and gloves.

Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) says he was dressed casually, wearing a hoodie, mask and gloves, when an officer asked to see his receipt and then his ID.

When exiting the store I was approached by a uniformed officer who questioned the items in my cart. I explained to him I had just purchased them from the store he saw me walk out of. He asked to see my receipt, which was deep in my pocket. As I looked for it, he waited 5/16 — Kam Buckner (@RepKamBuckner) May 4, 2020

Buckner said he asked the officer why he was stopped and was told, “People are using the coronavirus to do bad things. I couldn’t see your face, man. You looked like you were up to something.”

“I can’t help, but think about whether or not my friends of different races ever got the “prospect not suspect” talk. How many of them needed it for their survival? I think I know the answer,” Buckner said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritkzer said, “It’s something that we’re looking into. We obviously believe that there is discriminatory behavior taking place here so we are going to try to make sure that we try to address it.”

