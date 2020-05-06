Black Illinois lawmaker stopped by police after leaving store wearing a mask

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Illinois lawmaker says he was stopped by a police officer after leaving a store wearing a mask and gloves.
Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) says he was dressed casually, wearing a hoodie, mask and gloves, when an officer asked to see his receipt and then his ID.
Buckner said he asked the officer why he was stopped and was told, “People are using the coronavirus to do bad things. I couldn’t see your face, man. You looked like you were up to something.”
“I can’t help, but think about whether or not my friends of different races ever got the “prospect not suspect” talk. How many of them needed it for their survival? I think I know the answer,” Buckner said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritkzer said, “It’s something that we’re looking into. We obviously believe that there is discriminatory behavior taking place here so we are going to try to make sure that we try to address it.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Belvidere’s Chrysler Assembly Plant to reopen June 1st
- Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman is engaged
- Report: Rockford ranks #8 as next potential COVID-19 outbreak hot spot
- Man who hijacked vehicle with gun was one of 4,000 Illinois inmates released to to COVID-19 pandemic
- Jogger chased down and killed by 2 men who thought he was a burglar
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!