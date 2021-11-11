Black Lives Matter threatens ‘riots, bloodshed’ in NYC if city brings back anti-crime police unit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks during his election night party at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on November 02, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Democratic candidate Eric Adams, the frontrunner in the mayoral race, defeated Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become New York City’s 110th mayor and the second African American to hold the office since the late former Mayor David Dinkins. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WTVO) — The founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York has vowed there will be “riots” and “bloodshed” if the city’s mayor-elect reinstates the NYPD’s anti-crime police unit.

Hawk Newsome made the threats during a heated meeting with Mayor-elect Eric Adams at Brooklyn’s Borough Hall, according to WNYW.

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people,” Newsome told the New York Daily News.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 14: Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome rallies activists in front of Trump Tower on January 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Chivona Newsome, a co-founder of the group and Hawk’s sister, told the paper, “We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare.”

Adams, a former police captain and Democrat, calls himself a progressive but said he would take a tough-on-crime stance, and has rejected calls to “defund the police.”

He gained attention early in his career for speaking critically of the police department, as someone who had experienced police brutality as a teen. Adams said he was beaten by officers when he was arrested for trespassing at age 15.

The NYPD’s anti-crime unit was a plainclothes team of 600 officers that focused on gun arrests and violent crimes, and had been disbanded in 2020, due to a policy shift following the nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.