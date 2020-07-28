Black Trump supporter murdered in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Milwaukee police are still searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting.

Police say 59-year old Bernell Trammell was killed outside of his business on July 23.

Bernell Tremell was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters.

Signs in support of George Floyd, police reform, Lena Taylor for Mayor or even President Donald Trump.

For whatever reason, the man many knew as “Raz” spoke his truth

Pia Lombardi, Trammell’s friend, said “He had a right to have his voice and he was so strong to do it alone.”

Police say Trammell was killed around 12:30 Thursday afternoon outside of his publication, Expressions Journal, where he created his signs and publications.

Neighbors say he was sitting in a lawn chair when he was shot in broad daylight

Adebisi Agoro, who runs The God Degree website, said, “I walked to his shop and he was sitting there in a white chair like he was waiting for me to come there.”

He interviewed Trammell just hours before the shooting hoping to give him a platform to express his current political position.

Agoro said, “I haven’t seen him in the public with a pro-Trump sign ever, so I got curious. I gave the man a floor, a misunderstood character, the floor to speak his opinion and that’s what I told him.”

Little did Agoro know his platform would be Raz’s last time to express his views.

He’d just finished editing the video interview when he got the news hours later.

Lombardi said, “I would hope that people think this is a senseless murder and a good man died here for no reason.”

Now, River West is less one of its boldest characters. And Raz’s friends are left wondering… Why?

Lombardi said, “We lost a man who cared about people. Even if they were different than him… I can’t.”

