ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The last Blockbuster in the world is planning on running an ad during the Super Bowl.

The store, located in Bend, Oregon, said that they have created a retro-style commercial for the big game. The commercial will not air on TV in a multi-million dollar spot, but will instead stream on Blockbuster’s Instagram page.

The store will also play it on a VHS tape in the store before making it available to rent for $2 per day.