Blue Angels, Thunderbirds perform flyover in skies over NYC to honor first responders

NEW YORK, NY (WTNH) — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds performed a joint flyover in the skies over New York City and southwestern Connecticut to honor first responders Tuesday.
The route took the flyover into the skies over places like Stamford and Greenwich.
The two groups are executing flyovers like this one around the northeast to salute the people on the front lines in the fight against Coronavirus.
“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell said earlier this week. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”
