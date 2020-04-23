Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air show in honor of essential workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds are planning a national tour to honor healthcare and essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon plans to launch “Operation America Strong,” which will happen over “America’s major cities and some cities that aren’t so major,” according to President Donald Trump.

At Wednesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said “This is a tribute to them, our warriors. They’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights.”

According to WLS, the Thunderbirds will fly over various cities in the western U.S., and the Blue Angels will fly over cities in the eastern U.S.

The dates for the fly over show, which will not include stunts, are yet to be announced.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

