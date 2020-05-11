Blue Angels to fly over Chicago Tuesday in honor of health care workers

CHICAGO (WGN) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angeles released new information regarding their route for Tuesday’s Chicago flyover as well as overhead times for the salute to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-minute flyover will start at 11: 45 a.m., and begin and end on Chicago’s South Side.

The Blue Angels encouraged individuals to continue to practice social distancing during the salute.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.”

During the May 12 flyover, the group plans on also flying through the skies of Detroit and Indianapolis.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” the group said in a Facebook post announcing the flyover.

Both the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been flying over cities across the country in honor of health care workers.

