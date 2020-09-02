Bob Rohrman, iconic Chicago area car dealer, has passed away

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — One of Chicago’s most beloved and recognized auto dealers has passed away.

Bob Rohrman, one of the Chicago area’s largest car dealers, died Tuesday night, according to his family.

Rohrman is known for his comical dealership commercials over the years.

He started selling cars when he got out of the Army in 1955. From there, he built a network of more than 30 dealerships — from Kenosha to Indianapolis.

Rohrman was in his mid 80s.

No word yet on his cause of death.

