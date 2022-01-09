Comedian and actor Bob Saget dead at 65

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” has died at 65.

Saget reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to TMZ. Firefighters and the Sheriff’s Department responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. after hotel security found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene, though the cause of his death is unclear at this time.

Saget had been touring the country for a host of live shows, which started in September and was supposed to run through May.

Saget starred as family patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He also served as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

Saget is survived by his wife and three children.