Body found in wreckage of burned Minneapolis pawnshop, months after riots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — This week, police in Minneapolis discovered the charred body of a man in the rubble of a pawn shop which was burned in rioting that followed George Floyd’s death.

Police say they are treating the death as a homicide.

According to the Star Tribune, Minneapolis Police were given a tip when they discovered the body on Monday at Max It Pawn, at 2726 E. Lake Street.

“The body appears to have suffered thermal injury and we do have somebody charged with setting fire to that place,” said police spokesman John Elder.

Police believe the man died in an arson fire on May 28th, three days after George Floyd died while in the custody of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers at the scene, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, was charged last month in connection with the fire.

Witnesses told firefighters that someone inside the building hadn’t made it out when the building was set on fire, but their search didn’t find the body.

