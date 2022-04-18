CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Boeing has agreed to a settlement which will keep much of alleged air quality issues on board its airplanes, “out” of the public eye.

Lawsuits brought by flight attendants and others allege that the system Boeing uses on all of its commercial jets, expect the 787 Dreamliner, can bring toxic fumes into the cabin. Those behind the suit said that they have suffered debilitating health issues.

Details of the settlement are not known, but Boeing has denied that its air intake system is dangerous and said that it has been approved by regulators, aviation and medical experts.

“Boeing has known since 1953 that toxic air can get into the cabin. Monday is the first time some of those internal documents will see the light of day,” said plaintiff attorney Zoe Littlepage. “This is the very first trial of contaminated air where some of the documents that have been hidden in Boeing’s filing cabinets are going to come out and people can see them.”

Boeing settled a lawsuit in 2016 over the same issue, with flight attendants who said that they got carbon monoxide poisoning in flight.