Bond denied for father and son charged in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV/AP) – The father and son accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder will remain in jail.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Friday denied bond for Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael.

The judge said he had “serious concerns” about bias and consistency in the testimony of those who took the stand for Travis McMichael. Walmsley said he felt Gregory McMichael took law into his own hands and influenced an ongoing investigation.

The two men were charged with murder after arming themselves and chasing Arbery in February when they saw him running in their neighborhood.

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels had reason to suspect Arbery was a burglar and Travis McMichael was defending himself when he shot the 25-year-old in the port city of Brunswick.

