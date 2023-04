BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — Two ceremonies in Boston Saturday remembered the victims of the Boston Marathon Bombing 10 years ago.

Families of those killed, as well as several survivors, walked slowly to the finish line while laying wreaths. Thousands, including many marathon runners, later gathered for a ceremony to honor the victims.

Three people were killed and more than 260 injured when two pressure cooker bombs went off in 2013.

The 127th running of the Boston Marathon is on Monday.