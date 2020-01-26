Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony celebrates his 6th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last April, celebrated turning 6-years-old Friday.

According to a recent update from the GoFundMe page set up for Landen Hoffman’s family, Noah Hanneman wrote, “Our precious baby boy is alive and well!”

“We could not feel more gratitude for all the prayers, financial support, cards, gifts, meals, the life-saving help from all the first responders, and the exceptional medical care given to us with such incredible compassion,” Hanneman said.

Landen’s mother told police that Emmanuel Aranda, 24, came up very close to her group as they stood outside the Rainforest Cafe restaurant. She said she asked him if they were in his way and should move, and he picked up the child without warning and threw him off the balcony, according to the complaint.

Landen’s GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses has surpassed $1 million.

