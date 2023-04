NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — The curtain finally fell on the longest running show in Broadway history Sunday night.

“Phantom of the Opera,” Andrew Lloyed Weber’s mega hit musical, closed after more than 35 years.

It opened on Broadway in January 1988 and had nearly 14,000 performances. More than 20 million people went to see the show, which grossed more than $1.3 billion.

An estimated 6,500 people were employed by the production during its run. Four hundred of those were actors.