(WVNS) — Thinking back to 1930 Germany, one may not immediately think space exploration. But for two German astronomers at the Hamburg Observatory in Bergedorf, Germany the hunt for asteroids was on.

On May 2nd, 1930, Friedrich Carl Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann discovered a new comet and named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachann 3. Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of this comet before today as it’s not a particularly spectacular comet.

The dim comet does have a rather close orbit to our planet and passes by us one every 5 years or so. However, the comet is so dim it was lost to skywatchers shortly after its discovery. From 1930 to 1979, comet 73P/SW3 was no where to be found. The come was found in 1979 but lost again until 1985 and found once again in 1990.

With all these observations and trajectory calculations, astronomers are expecting all this comet debris to come closer to our planet Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30th to May 31st. In the nature of the vacuum of space, larger particles of the comet, thanks to the initial break up, have sped up and are now ahead of the comet.

That is what is known. The unknown is what this means for Earth Monday night. If calculations and assumptions about the break up process are correct North America could be treated to one spectacular meteor storm not seen since the late 1800’s. Thousands of meteors an hour would be an amazing sight. Of course, if these assumptions and calculations are slightly off, it could just be another uneventful night as 73P/SW3 flies by Earth without a single sighting.

If you are hoping to do so sky watching for the possibility of the tau Herculid meteor shower, find yourself a clear view of the night sky away from city lights around 1 A.M. EDT. Given the nature of this comet, there is a possibility of a meteor outburst around this time, give or take a bit. Happy Hunting and remember to make a wish if you find yourself a shooting star.

For more information about the potential shower and other events, you can look on www.space.com