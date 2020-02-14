Brookfield Zoo gives animals heart-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – Love is in the air at the Brookfield Zoo!

Zoo staff handed out special valentines to their favorite animal friends.

While we might prefer chocolates and flowers, Josie and Charger the sea lions enjoyed their gelatin cake.

Quilbert’s prickly heart melted over his sweet-potato treat.

The heart shaped goodies were special gifts just for the holiday — and a paw-fect way to spread the love.

