Brookfield Zoo launches ‘Bringing the Zoo to You’ during coronavirus outbreak

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — With it’s doors temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Brookfield Zoo has started daily Facebook live chats.
On Thursday, zookeepers introduced viewers to Casper the leucistic ball python. Staff members also took questions from Facebook viewers.
Upcoming live chats will feature Mexican wolves, dwarf Nigerian goats, California sea lions and a tamandua
The live chats will take place on the zoo’s Facebook page on weekdays at 11 a.m. central time.
The videos will also be posted on YouTube.
