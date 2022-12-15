FRESNO, Calif. (WTVO) — A man has been charged with stabbing his pregnant sister to death, placing her body in a garbage can, and setting it on fire, police said.

Fresno Police announced the arrest of Aaron Dudley, 41, on Wednesday for the murder of N’Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, and her unborn son.

According to KFSN, maintenance workers found the victim on Tuesday near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Street.

Family members said Logan was 8 months pregnant and had just celebrated a baby shower on Sunday.

According to police, witnesses said they saw Dudley pushing a city garbage bin onto a dirt road and then light the contents on fire.

Detectives were able to determine that Dudley stabbed Logan multiple times with a sharp object inside the home they shared with their mother, police said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Dudley pushing the trash dumpster through the neighborhood on the day of the incident, authorities said.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Logan had planned to name her son Noah, but the child was killed after being stabbed multiple times inside her uterus.

“It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times,” Balderrama said.

Investigators did not provide a motive for the murder, but said officers were called to the home on July 28th, when Logan had complained that she feared for her safety. Dudley was placed on a 72-hour hold following the incident after being considered a threat to either himself or others.