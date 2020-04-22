Bulldog named ‘Big Poppa’ goes viral over quarantine sadness

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bulldog who goes by the name Big Poppa has gone viral over the quarantine sadness we all are feeling a bit right now. A little ruff.
Rae Elle posted the now-famous photo of her pup looking out over a balcony into the distance visibly upset because he misses “playing with the kids in the building.”
Poppa’s owner Rashida Ellis told WFLA quarantine has been tough on the 3-year-old pup who enjoys activities such as jumping on the kid’s skateboards, wrestling with them in the grass, and even trying to grab basketballs that may be too big for him.
Ellis’ post of Big Poppa has since garnered viral fame with many on Twitter sending good wishes to Big Poppa and reminding others to follow shelter-in-place orders.
