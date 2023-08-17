HOUSTON, Texas. (WTVO) — A business owner who had just made a transaction at a local bank shot two men dead who followed him back to his shop, police say.

According to KTRK, around 11:11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the owner of Ruiz Cash & Carry Co. was returning from the bank and was walking into his shop when he was hit on the back of the head.

The owner told police that he turned around and saw two masked men wearing gloves, and immediately opened fire.

An employee inside the store heard what was happening and came outside, and also fired upon the assailants.

The two suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third suspect fled the scene in a black Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plate RTS 3919.

“We don’t ever advocate for violence or crime, but our citizens do have the right to defend themselves,” said Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher. “And choices have consequences, crime does not always pay.”