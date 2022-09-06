SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) — Fast food workers in California could see their wages going up to $22 an hour next year, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday.

Assembly Bill 257 creates a 10-member Fast Food Council, which will consist of an equal number of representatives from industry employers and workers and two state officials, who will set standards for wages, hours, and working conditions.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement reported by CBS News. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”

The law, signed on Labor Day, will cap minimum wages for workers at fast food chains with more than 100 restaurants to $22 an hour.

California’s statewide minimum wage is $15.50.

The California Restaurant Association opposed the legislation, saying restaurants are still struggling with labor shortages and increased costs.

The National Restaurant Association warned that the law would lead to “similar legislation in states like New York, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and more,” a move championed by the Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry.

“This landmark bill will be the most important piece of labor law to pass in decades,” she said.

“Franchises can’t control pricing, hours of operation, or their suppliers,” said Brian Callaci, the chief economist at the Open Markets Institute, an anti-monopoly think tank, as reported by Vox. “All they can do is drive down labor costs, so the franchising model is really designed to put the interest of local employers and their workers at odds.”