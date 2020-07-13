California governor orders new shutdown as coronavirus cases climb

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. Following a weekend that allowed California’s broadest reopening yet, Newsom on Monday, June 15, 2020, defended the state’s pace of easing coronavirus restrictions and said the economic harm they inflicted have negative health outcomes, too. “We have to recognize you can’t be in a permanent state where people are locked away for months and months and months and months on end,” he said, adding the state must consider the health impacts of seeing “lives and livelihoods completely destroyed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

SACREMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new shutdown order for indoor businesses in more than half the counties in the state.

Newsom made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon: “As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:

-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls”

According to Johns Hopkins, Los Angeles County leads the United States with the highest number of reported cases, with 133,549 confirmed as of July 13th,

California as a whole currently has 328,000 cases, the highest in the country.

Earlier Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that students would not be returning for in-person classes this fall.

School Superintendent Austin Beutner said the district’s decision was “driven by science.”

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread in the Los Angeles area and the virus is going to impact how we start the new school year,” Beutner said in a statement. “While the new school year will begin on August 18th as scheduled, it will not begin with students at school facilities. The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise.”

A majority of Los Angeles teachers voted (83%), against the physical reopening of schools on Friday.

