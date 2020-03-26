California man charged in 8-year-old’s death beat her with belt and metal cane: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl beat her with his hands, a belt and a metal cane multiple times over the course of several hours, leaving her “covered from head to toe” with injuries, according to a court document.

Clint Mason, 37, admitted to assaulting Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander on March 18 in a fit of anger to get her to complete household tasks as punishment for not doing her homework, the probable cause declaration filed in the case says. He then put her in her bedroom for the night.

Mason later found the girl unresponsive. Instead of getting help, he notified Ger’Mya’s mother — his girlfriend — and fled to Los Angeles, according to the declaration. He was arrested at a Motel 6 in Inglewood the following morning.

Other children witnessed the assault, according to the report.

Mason is charged with first-degree murder, torture and willful cruelty to a child. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned on Monday.

