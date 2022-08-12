SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) — California will become the first state in the nation to offer free school lunches to every student this year.

Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, every public school student can receive a free lunch and breakfast as part of the Universal Meals Program.

The state says it is offering the free meals due to high poverty and inadequate nutrition among schoolchildren.

The program was part of Assembly Bill 130, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 9th, 2021, with funding provided by the department of education. It included a one-time $150 million funding for kitchen infrastructure upgrades to support the program.