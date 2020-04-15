California to give cash payments to undocumented immigrants hurt by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally who have been hurt by the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state will use a mix of taxpayer dollars and charitable contributions to give up to 150,000 adults $500 each.

Households would be capped at $1,000.

Taxpayers are paying $75 million while a group of charities have committed to raising $50 million. Some charities have already contributed $5.5 million.

Newsom said people living in the country illegally are not eligible for federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.

