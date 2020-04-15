California to give cash payments to undocumented immigrants hurt by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally who have been hurt by the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state will use a mix of taxpayer dollars and charitable contributions to give up to 150,000 adults $500 each.
Households would be capped at $1,000.
Taxpayers are paying $75 million while a group of charities have committed to raising $50 million. Some charities have already contributed $5.5 million.
Newsom said people living in the country illegally are not eligible for federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Rock County
- WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing
- New COVID-19 case reported in Whiteside County, total now at 30
- To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
- Grant program to provide relief for Illinois restaurant employees during COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!