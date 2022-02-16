OTTOWA, Can. (WTVO) — Canadian police told protesters in the country’s capital that it is time to go home.

Authorities in Ottawa began ticketing vehicle that are taking part in protests against COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Officers also handed out notices informing drivers that they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada’s Emergencies Act if they do not leave.

The warnings came just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the law and gave authorities power to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks. However, some said that the government’s actions are having the opposite effect.

“I don’t love confrontation. I don’t like this environment,” said trucker Jan Groen. “Every time he does something, it’s just kind of — it’s actually just motivated more people to show up.”

The big rigs have blocked boarder crossings and clogged streets outside Parliament for nearly three weeks.