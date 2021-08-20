Capitol Police officer justified in shooting of Ashli Babbitt

This driver’s license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot on January 6th has been formally exonerated, according to NBC News.

Babbitt, 35, was shot by an unnamed officer as she and a mob of people tried to forcefully enter the Capitol. The officers used furniture to try to barricade the glass doors separating the hallway from the Speaker’s Lobby to try to stave off the rioters, who kept trying to break through those doors, smashing the glass with flagpoles, helmets and other objects.

Video clips posted online depict Babbitt, wearing a stars and stripes backpack, stepping up and beginning to go through the waist-high opening of an area of the Capitol known as the Speaker’s Lobby when a gunshot is heard. She falls backward. Another video shows other unidentified people attempting to lift Babbitt up. She can be seen slumping back to the ground.

In April, the US Department of Justice announced that no charges would be filed against the officer, and the investigation by the Capitol Police concurred.

Babbitt was a 14-year Air Force veteran and decorated security forces controller who served in the Middle East from 2004 to 2016.

Babbitt was also a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory and a fierce advocate for former President Donald Trump against.

Babbitt is one of five people who died as a result of the rioting, including a police officer. Three other people died of medical emergencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.