(WTVO) — Car owners are paying a high price for big losses that are hitting the car insurance industry, even happening in states with tougher consumer protection laws.

Rates increase 17% across the country in 12 months, according to data from the Labor Department. That is more than four times the 4% rise in overall inflation.

Auto insurers defended the hikes, saying that claims have soared due to more accidents, higher repair costs and increased lawsuits.