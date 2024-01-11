(WTVO) — Car rental company Hertz plans to sell 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from their fleet and purchase more gas-powered cars.

According to Bloomberg, the company is expected to sell a third of its EV fleet due to “weak demand and high repair costs for its battery-powered options.”

“[C]ollision and damage repairs on an EV can often run about twice that associated with a comparable combustion engine vehicle,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said in a recent analyst call, reports CNN.

“The elevated costs associated with EVs persisted,” Stephen Scherr said, according to Bloomberg. “Efforts to wrestle it down proved to be more challenging.”

The EV dump comes just over two years after Hertz announced they would add 100,000 Tesla vehicles to their fleet in what was seen as a major shift toward electrification.

“Consumer confidence and acceptance of EVs is growing gradually,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive in 2021, according to Axios.

However, demand weakened for electric vehicles in 2023, with sales growth slowing throughout the year and rising 1.3% in the final quarter. High costs and interest rates were the main drivers of slowed growth, according to Bloomberg.

The rental company said it plans to use money from the EV sell off to reinvest in gas powered vehicles. “The company expects this action to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs,” Hertz said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Hertz officials say the company will follow future EV demand to determine whether to purchase more vehicles, pumping the breaks on an agreement to buy almost 200,000 General Motors EVs over the next four years and another 65,000 from Polestar.

Some experts believe Hertz’s issue has more to due with Teslas themselves, rather than EVs in general.

“Hertz has claimed that damage and collision costs are high for its EV rentals. Given Tesla’s higher-than-average insurance costs and notoriously long and expensive repair times, it almost feels as if the concept of EV running and repair costs have been conflated as being an EV thing, rather than a more specific Tesla-adjacent problem,” said InsideEVs.