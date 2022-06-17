Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment when a vehicle crashed into a New England for Trump store in Easton, Massachusetts, on June 16.

Easton Police report that the incident occurred at approximately 5:10pm when a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed into the store.

They identified the driver as a 46 year old male from Raynham. He was transported to the Good Samaritan Medical Center with “non-life threatening injuries.” There was one employee in the store at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

WCVB reported that the vehicle had an anti-Trump bumper sticker on it.

New England for Trump is a store that sells merchandise supportive of Donald Trump and its website states the store is not affiliated with or endorsed by Trump or his campaign.

Police say the crash is currently under investigation.

Easton, Massachusetts Police Department via Storyful