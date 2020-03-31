Carhartt shifts production, plans to produce 2.5M masks, 50,000 gowns for hospitals

DETROIT, MI. (WTVO) – A Dearborn-based apparel company, Carhartt, says it will shift production to produce masks and gowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carhartt announced in a press release on Tuesday, March 31st, that the company will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns next Monday, as well as 2.5 million masks starting April 20th.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, Chief Executive Officer at Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”

Carthartt says manufacturing facility associates have volunteered to make the items, and the company will continue to compensate them for their important contribution to the effort to support the nation’s need for medical personal protective equipment.

Over the last few weeks, Carhartt temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities to encourage social distancing.

