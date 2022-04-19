SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A carjacker beat up a 72-year-old Texas woman, stole her car, then crashed and was killed a short time later, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department said Shirlene Hernandez had stopped at a gas station and was on her way into the business when a man grabbed her, struck her several times, and stole her keys.

Police found the car later crashed on the interstate, the carjacker dead inside.

“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that. I got really sad because he had died,” Hernandez told KABB. “Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”

Hernandez’ granddaughter created a GoFundMe page to help Hernandez buy a new car.