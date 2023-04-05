SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — Bob Lee, the man who was one of the co-founders of Cash App, was killed in a stabbing in San Francisco on Tuesday.

According to NBC Bay Area, Lee, 43, was found by officers in the 300 block of Main Street around 2:35 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police.

Lee was serving as the chief product officer for MobileCoin.

MobileCoin chief executive Josh Goldbard released a statement Wednesday, saying, “Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.”

No arrests have been made in the attack.